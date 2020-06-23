The Wirecard debacle makes bankers look (and feel) good again

The spectacular blowup of German fintech darling Wirecard, which has seen $12bn wiped off its market value in three days, is making some old-school bankers feel good about themselves.

“When will we wake up to what a fintech really is?”, Daniel Baal, the head of French co-operative bank Crédit Mutuel, tweeted at the weekend. When questioned why his company seemed so proud of its own forays into the field, Baal shot back that its homegrown unit wasn’t overvalued or overexposed in the media, but was part of a “solid”, regulated banking group.

This unseemly bit of corporate rubber-necking is pretty ironic, considering the recent history of banking losses borne by the taxpayer. Wirecard even toyed with merging with a flagging Deutsche Bank, according to my colleagues at Bloomberg News, but the German investment bank thankfully dodged that bullet.

It’s also tempting to argue Wirecard isn’t emblematic of fintech anyway. Industry insiders say they’ve long been confused about the mismatch between the German firm’s DAX blue-chip status and its lack of presence on the ground bidding for clients. Wirecard’s bombshell revelation of a $2bn hole in its bank account has little to do with technology and potentially a lot to do with dodgy accounting, as a series of Financial Times articles over the past year had already pointed out.

But Baal’s barb shouldn’t be dismissed entirely. The enthusiastic groupthink that carried Wirecard into the DAX index in 2018 and valued it at 80 times earnings was inextricably linked to investors’ faith in the broader fintech story.

Digital payments is a business that’s meant to be easy to understand, less risky than banking and an entrée into the booming market for e-commerce and mobile transactions. It has allowed investors to shun the complexity of bank balance sheets and give them a taste of Silicon Valley valuation multiples.