Deutsche Bank warns loan provisions set to hit 11-year high

The lender kept intact its full-year guidance for provisions of 35 to 45 basis points of total loans and reiterated that it expects them to start declining next quarter. That’s roughly half of what French rival Societe Generale expects to set aside.

Deutsche Bank shares rose as much as 5.2% early on Wednesday before paring gains. After five years of losses and a long decline in the share price, it is the best performer in 2020 among European bank stocks, following signs that Sewing’s latest restructuring is gaining traction.

Von Moltke’s guidance comes after the European Central Bank said the eurozone economy may shrink 8.7% in 2020, with the worst of the contraction expected for this quarter. European Central Bank banking supervision head Andrea Enria has said banks should use that estimate as an “anchor” for provisioning in the second quarter.

Losing years

Sewing has repeatedly said the bank’s capital buffers and liquidity position it well for the crisis. He’s also given a positive outlook on revenue from trading securities in the second quarter. Still, analysts expect the bank to post its sixth straight losing year in 2020, underscoring the uphill battle for the CEO.

Von Moltke on Wednesday reiterated the CEO’s positive outlook and indicated it applies to other units as well, including the corporate clients division. He pointed to strong lending as part of the German government’s loan programme for companies as one reason. Deutsche Bank is an important channel for those loans.

The CFO also confirmed the bank’s medium-term target for a key measure of capital strength, even if that metric — the so-called CET1 ratio — may dip briefly below the 12.5% minimum the bank has set. The figure stood at 12.8% at the end of the first quarter. Von Moltke said it may decline by 20 or 30 basis points this quarter, which would likely be the trough.

