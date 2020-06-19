MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: Trump tramples on Tulsa, but the US shall overcome

After an eruption of public outrage, the Trump campaign pushed the rally back a day. But by holding it in Tulsa, the president is visiting a city with a history that reveals how important the national uprising against racism is — and how urgently we need to reckon with it through concrete action.

Ninety-nine years ago this month, white residents of Tulsa massacred more than 200 black residents and destroyed — looting, burning and ransacking — the thriving middle-class black neighbourhood of Greenwood. It was one of the ugliest chapters in American history, yet it remained buried — hardly spoken of — until recent years. And it was far from an isolated event.

Tragically for black America, and our whole country, the wreckage and ruins of Greenwood are a symbol of how the end of the Civil War was followed by generations of legalised and systemic oppression and theft, north and south: of black labour, black homes, black farms, black businesses, black wealth, black freedom and, too often, black lives.

As a result, the typical black family today has a 10th the wealth of typical white families — a statistic that is nothing short of a national disgrace.

In Tulsa, city leaders have come together to commemorate the 1921 massacre and engage in public education and dialogue around it. Although Trump never seems to talk about Greenwood, he could start on Saturday by telling his audience about the looting of black homes in Greenwood and what it cost black families.

He could discuss why no white people ever went to prison — while hundreds of black residents were arrested. He could explain how these kinds of injustices went on in communities across America for decades upon decades — and how their legacy is still felt by black families.

Sadly, Trump is more likely to use Greenwood, if he mentions it at all, as a prop to repeat his absurd claim that he has “done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln”. And so while Trump will fly in and out of Tulsa on Saturday, the rest of us need to keep talking about what Greenwood represents to our nation — and start confronting it more directly and forcefully.

I came face to face with Greenwood’s history when our foundation awarded Tulsa a grant to stage a public art project raising awareness about it. Listening to local leaders at the Greenwood Cultural Centre was a powerful learning experience — all the more so because, like nearly all Americans, I was never taught about it in school. It has been whitewashed from history books.