Why you shouldn’t bet against the US stock market

Since 2010 the primary reason that US stocks have been able to outperform stocks in the rest of the world is faster earnings growth, which is partly due to a decline in US corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%. Perhaps surprisingly, the differential in the p/e multiple that US stocks trade on versus those of the rest of the world has contributed relatively little (we estimate as little as 20%) to this difference in returns.

Mean reversionists would argue that these things even out over time and that US stocks will inevitably go through a period in which they grow their earnings slower than the rest of the world, causing their stocks to underperform. Consequently, they would argue that now is the time to buy stocks from the rest of the world and sell those of the US.

The problem with mean reversion in this context is that it is not alert to paradigm shifts. It assumes all forces driving stock returns are cyclical (as opposed to structural) in nature. We would argue that this is not the case.

We stand in the middle of a fourth (digital) industrial revolution. It is the successor to the first, second and third industrial revolutions, in which horse power was supplanted by steam power (first industrial revolution), steam power was supplanted by electricity (second industrial revolution) and subsequently the automation of routine tasks (third industrial revolution).

Corporate juggernauts

Considering the many innovations the fourth industrial revolution has brought us — including internet, social media, e-commerce, cloud computing, the smartphone — almost all innovations have been developed in the US. The US may have stopped running a trade surplus with the rest of the world a long time ago but as an exporter of ideas it has no equal.

All the corporate juggernauts of this age are US-based. In a comparison of Europe’s five largest companies with the five largest US companies, the US list consists exclusively of technology companies while the European list consists of two fast-moving consumer goods companies, a luxury goods company and two pharma companies, which were all founded more than 100 years ago.

US: Apple (established in 1976); Microsoft (1975); Amazon (1995); Alphabet (1998); Facebook (2004).

Europe: Nestlé (1866); Roche (1896); Novartis (prior to 1900); LVMH (1854); L’Oreal (1909).

The unavoidable reality is that the US is navigating the fourth industrial revolution better than the rest of the world, and there are compelling reasons why this will remain the case. For example, US universities have far larger endowments than universities in the rest of the world and it is often universities that are the incubators for entrepreneurial ideas.