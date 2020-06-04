PODCAST | Economic activity still down 45% from usual levels

Investment activity has changed over the lockdown period, Holdsworth says, explaining that sectors such as resources offer good value at this time but even that could change given the uncertainty currently.

When it comes to capital allocation, Holdsworth says they are favouring bonds over equity investments in the local market. Outside SA, they see better value in equities over bonds. He explains this rationale, together with some considerations around earnings.

The discussion also touches on how SA is performing at this stage vs its emerging and developed market counterparts; a look at the effects of the coronavirus on the tourism sector and an economic outlook for the rest of the year.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.