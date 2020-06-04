Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Economic activity still down 45% from usual levels

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment SA

04 June 2020 - 16:47 Mudiwa Gavaza
Tourism will take longer to bounce back post Covid-19. Picture: 123RF / MARTINKAY78
Tourism will take longer to bounce back post Covid-19. Picture: 123RF / MARTINKAY78

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking how the local and global investment landscape has evolved due to the Covid-19 crisis. What should you be thinking about before making an investment decision as an organisation or individual?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment SA.

Join the conversation:

Holdsworth begins by talking about high-measures of economic activity. Economic data is typically backward looking over a period of a month, a quarter or number of years. Holdsworth says through Google and other tools that track data daily, they have found ways to keep an eye on economic activity in almost real time.

At the moment, the economy is operating 45% below where it would be normally.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Investment activity has changed over the lockdown period, Holdsworth says, explaining that sectors such as resources offer good value at this time but even that could change given the uncertainty currently.

When it comes to capital allocation, Holdsworth says they are favouring bonds over equity investments in the local market. Outside SA, they see better value in equities over bonds. He explains this rationale, together with some considerations around earnings.

The discussion also touches on how SA is performing at this stage vs its emerging and developed market counterparts; a look at the effects of the coronavirus on the tourism sector and an economic outlook for the rest of the year.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Covid-19’s impact has yet to play out

Refilwe Moloto, an economic and strategic advisor at Ambassador Advisory, has a positive outlook for SA as it moves into level 3 of the lockdown
Economy
6 days ago

PODCAST | SAP talks tech adoption in Africa during Covid-19

If nothing else, the pandemic has driven home how important remote working and embracing technology is set to become for business
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: An aggressive approach to stimulus for Covid-19

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, economist and director for Pax Africana Holdings.
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Why is Africa the most promising region for cryptocurrency?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at crytocurrency exchange Luno
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
State’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs ...
Economy
2.
Tito Mboweni repeats that he wants an independent ...
Economy
3.
Big four banks only lent out R2bn to R3bn each ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: Can cannabis provide post-Covid-19 boost?
Economy
5.
WATCH: Has the oil market recovered?
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected soft commodities

Economy

WATCH: Has the oil market recovered?

Economy

Automotive industry: destination unknown

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.