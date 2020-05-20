Covid-19 accelerates the courts’ electronic case management system

Covid-19 has affected the functioning of the courts in SA. While they are an essential service and are operating during the lockdown, their operations are severely constrained by regulations and directions issued by the justice minister and various divisions of the courts.

Lockdown directives issued by the Gauteng division of the high court have meant that only urgent matters, and those motion court matters already enrolled for hearing, have been dealt with by the courts. As SA moves from level 4 to level 3, the courts are likely to issue further directives to permit the issuing and hearing of new processes.

While the courts had begun to take some measures before Covid-19 to move into the digital age, the pandemic has accelerated this evolution. In January, an electronic case management and litigation system called CaseLines was introduced. This allows for the creation of cases and for parties’ legal representatives to have electronic access for filing and uploading documents and to present a case. While there were some initial teething issues, the introduction of the system could not have come at a better time.

Few practitioners and judges used CaseLines before April 2020. Now, matters heard by the high courts must be presented exclusively on CaseLines, with judges refusing to hear matters that have not been registered with, or documents uploaded onto the system.

Typically, those stalwarts who refuse or fail to take the plunge and learn new skills hamper the adoption of new technology. Covid-19 has resulted in the complete dismantling of the old guard, leaving the reticent majority with no option but to confront this new technology. In addition, CaseLines instantly resolves many issues associated with paper filings, the storing and archiving of physical files, and ensuring that a judge has access to a complete set of copies of the necessary papers.

Further, save for certain judges in certain urgent matters, courts have directed that all matters be run virtually, with counsel presenting their arguments to the judge via Microsoft Teams, and judgments handed down through CaseLines. Reports from lawyers who have attended virtual motion court proceedings indicate that so far the process is running smoothly, apart from a few technical glitches. In fact, many lawyers are learning to better present themselves on a virtual platform to ensure their clients’ cases are put forward in the best possible way.