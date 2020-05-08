National

Top court dismisses bid by Thales to avoid prosecution with Jacob Zuma

The Constitutional Court said the application for direct leave to appeal lacked reasonable prospects of success

08 May 2020 - 15:41 Genevieve Quintal
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the High Court in Durban on graft charges, on June 8 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the High Court in Durban on graft charges, on June 8 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

French arms company Thales’s Constitutional Court bid to stop its prosecution along aside former president Jacob Zuma, has been dismissed.

Thales, which stands accused of offering a bribe in return for protection from potential investigation into corruption linked to SA’s notorious multibillion-rand arms deal, lodged an appeal in the apex court challenging the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to charge the company alongside Zuma.

Its arguments were rejected by both the high and appeal courts.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed Thales application for leave to appeal directly to the court.

The court said the application for direct leave for appeal “lacks reasonable prospects of success”.

Zuma had also approached the Constitutional Court but has since withdrawn his appeal application.

The corruption trial has now been provisionally postponed until June 23.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

