National NEWS ANALYSIS: Covid-19 may bring grandstanding in unnecessary court cases to an end Two matters send the message that judges are tired of being used for ulterior purposes BL PREMIUM

Two different court cases resolved in different ways on Monday, have shown just how profoundly Covid-19 will change the functioning of SA’s justice system.

The first was the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss an urgent application by the Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation, which sought to challenge the constitutionality of the state’s recently gazetted shutdown regulations.