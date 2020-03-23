Shutting public transport is among steps SA should take to beat Covid-19

SA’s population is particularly vulnerable. Weakened immune systems of many younger adults and an already strained public health system heighten risks. Yet the risk factors that can, and must, be confronted urgently relate to mass transportation.

A third of the US’s mass transport users are New Yorkers. With 6% of the US population, that state suddenly accounts for a third of the US’s Covid-19 cases. Social distancing is incompatible with mass transportation.

Restricting border crossings came late. The potential for the 4-million South Africans who commute to work via public transport to spread the virus amounts to an existential threat. The network should be shut down immediately. The economic dislocations will, of course, be truly profound, yet less awful than not acting. Fear of credit market reactions must not deter the bold decision-making required.

Two steps

There are trade-offs between the human and economic tolls but it is critical that they be objectively defined in terms of scenarios.

Two overarching steps must be taken immediately:

Front-loading the economic costs will save many lives and minimise the total costs.

Accept that there is no basis to prioritise the interest of bondholders ahead of the lives of South Africans. Rather, their interests align.

Bondholders are better off if SA flattens the curve of the virus’s spread. Yet acting swiftly and appropriately will trigger credit market tripwires.

The governing party’s strategy of creating dependencies on the government has been highly effective politically but it has been strangling economic growth. It has become clear in recent weeks that the ANC is incapable of making the necessary policy pivots and has in fact given up on trying.

Despite widespread corruption allegations, the party’s electoral dominance persisted in May 2019, yet the economic viability of its dependency-driven policy was only destined to expire in the medium term. The coronavirus has shortened that timeframe to now.

Public transportation has to be suspended or severely restricted. If someone is so vital that he or she has to get to work, then Uber-type remedies must be employed. Such alternatives need not be perfect to be highly beneficial.

Decisions must be framed around the primary objective of minimising loss of life. SA’s working population is burdened by high prevalences of HIV and TB. The extent to which this increases coronavirus risks is unclear. But from a scenario-planning perspective it adds to arguments for an extreme response.