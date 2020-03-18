Employers should heed workers’ ailments with dismissal a last resort

The employee was eventually dismissed for incapacity, but this was after a long period during which the employer made continued efforts to accommodate her, including obtaining advice from a doctor on how to help the employee and looking hard for and finding a series of alternative positions for the employee.

Even though the alternative posts were more junior than her original job the bank did not reduce the employee’s pay. When the employee was in pain the bank would send her home for the day and gave her three extra months’ paid recuperation leave.

Comprehensive list of considerations

All of this did not satisfy the court because the employer had failed to act on the medical practitioner’s recommendation to get advice from an occupational therapist on how to accommodate the employee. The bank had also failed to give the employee a telephone headset and a comfortable chair to help her work with less pain. The employer had prevented the employee from entering computer data out of fear that her medication might interfere with her concentration and had refused to consider the employee’s request to work half-day.

The employer had also, before dismissing the employee, failed to consult technical experts or allow her to state a case. The court concluded from all this that the employer had not really wanted to keep the employee in its employ. It was acknowledged that the employer had genuine problems in keeping the employee on in its employ because the employee had been absent for 74 days in one year and 116 days in the following year, and the employee had admitted that she struggled to cope with the alternative jobs. The employee often needed to go home early due to pain.