Employers should heed workers’ ailments with dismissal a last resort
Even in a post-coronavirus workplace, every avenue to accommodate injured or sick employees should be investigated
Even if employers do not have staff who go down with Covid-19, they still need to deal with ordinary colds, flu and absenteeism for a multitude of other reasons. The challenge for employers is to distinguish genuine cases of sick workers from those where employees are just sick of working.
The Labour Relations Act (LRA) requires that the employer considers dismissing employees genuinely incapacitated by illness or injury only as a last resort. While every employer is expected to go the extra mile, the larger and stronger the employer is the more it will be expected to do to accommodate the sick employee so as to preserve their job.
For example, in the case of Standard Bank of SA vs CCMA (2008, 4 BLLR 356), an employee was injured on duty after 15 years of loyal and exemplary service. Damage to her back made it impossible for her to carry on with her normal duties.
The employee was eventually dismissed for incapacity, but this was after a long period during which the employer made continued efforts to accommodate her, including obtaining advice from a doctor on how to help the employee and looking hard for and finding a series of alternative positions for the employee.
Even though the alternative posts were more junior than her original job the bank did not reduce the employee’s pay. When the employee was in pain the bank would send her home for the day and gave her three extra months’ paid recuperation leave.
Comprehensive list of considerations
All of this did not satisfy the court because the employer had failed to act on the medical practitioner’s recommendation to get advice from an occupational therapist on how to accommodate the employee. The bank had also failed to give the employee a telephone headset and a comfortable chair to help her work with less pain. The employer had prevented the employee from entering computer data out of fear that her medication might interfere with her concentration and had refused to consider the employee’s request to work half-day.
The employer had also, before dismissing the employee, failed to consult technical experts or allow her to state a case. The court concluded from all this that the employer had not really wanted to keep the employee in its employ. It was acknowledged that the employer had genuine problems in keeping the employee on in its employ because the employee had been absent for 74 days in one year and 116 days in the following year, and the employee had admitted that she struggled to cope with the alternative jobs. The employee often needed to go home early due to pain.
Despite this, the court found that the bank would have been able to accommodate the employee because the cost of doing so would have been affordable for the bank. The employee’s inability to cope with the new work was partly due to the employer’s reluctance to give her headphones and a comfortable chair. The court therefore found that the dismissal was unfair and that the bank had discriminated unfairly against the employee.
This outcome confirms that any employer in such a situation must try to change the physical work station of an injured employee and change the employee’s tasks. The employer must, before dismissing the employee, obtain and carry out the recommendations of medical experts and consult with the employee on these matters.
Above all, before deciding that nothing more can be done to save the employee’s job the employer should get advice from a reputable labour law expert.
• Israelstam is CEO of Labour Law Management Consulting.