Coronavirus in SA — 13 things you need to do

SA announced its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as a 38-year-old South African, returning from Italy, tested positive. He, his wife and two children returned from Italy as part of a group of 10 people on March 1. Two days later, on March 3, he consulted his doctor and was later tested positive for the virus.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday afternoon, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned: “I think we need to be upfront about it … Our system will be tested by the impact of coronavirus.” Now that the virus is in SA, here are the 13 things you need to know and do.

1. Don’t panic.

SA was expecting the case and is prepared, with allocated private and public hospitals to quarantine patients if they need hospital care. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has a contact tracing plan in place to find people the patient may have come into contact with in the days since his return from Italy. These people will be monitored and possibly quarantined.

2. 82% of cases of Covid-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — are mild; people only experience a slight fever, fatigue and a possible cough. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there may even be more asymptomatic cases. Only about 6% of those infected need ICU care.

The vast majority of people can stay at home and get better without going near a hospital. Discovery says Covid-19 is an illness that presents in a mild form and typically resolves spontaneously. “The disease is more serious for the elderly and those living with chronic diseases, who should definitely exercise extra precaution and vigilance,” he said.

3. Wash your hands.

This is the best way to prevent the spread of germs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the NICD. Washing your hands can damage the outer envelope of a coronavirus and the spikes it uses to attach to cells in your body and infect you. Hand-washing for 20 seconds is advised.

4. If you have symptoms like a dry cough and fever and think you may have the virus after travelling to Italy or another country with a Covid-19 outbreak, call your doctor and don’t go sit in their waiting room, says Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the SA Medical Association (Sama).