Impact investing is essential and SA needs to run with it

Speaking at the Impact Investment Forum in Johannesburg towards the end of last year, Mkhize said that the EPPF is increasingly talking about intentionality and measurability — and that this approach should be embedded in the mandates of all pension funds. When the larger players — both public and private — signal their commitment to impact investing, it will go a long way towards convincing others to start on this path.

The EPPF is not an outlier. It represents a global shift towards impact investing by pension and provident funds. Far from being seen as the riskier option, failing to take the risks of climate change and rampant inequality into consideration when making investment decisions, is increasingly being called into question.

In Australia, for example, state-run retirement funds, which are estimated to own an average of about 14% of every S&P/ASX 200-listed company, are going against government policy to use their financial might to push for environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility in big business.

Norway’s colossal wealth fund announced last year that it would dump about $7.bn worth of shares in oil and gas production and exploration companies, while the Government Pension Investment Fund in Japan — the world’s largest — requires asset managers to integrate ESG into investment analysis.

Jobs Fund

In SA, the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund is a small but significant example of what can happen when government and the private sector come together to share risk and drive results. Najwah Allie-Edries, kead of the Jobs Fund, says that the fund reduces the risk to asset owners making impact investments by, for instance, providing guarantees for early stage financing for innovative, job-creating small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in key sectors of the economy.

SMEs are largely underserviced by traditional financiers as they are considered high risk, and yet they are a vital part of the economy, Allie-Edries argues. SMEs contribute some 35%-50% of SA’s GDP and more than 60% of new jobs in the informal sector are in the SME space, so finding ways to galvanise funding for this sector is key in the fight against poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The Infrastructure Fund, first announced in 2018 with the government setting aside R100bn in seed funding, is seeking to take a similarly innovative approach to boost construction and prioritise water infrastructure, roads, and student accommodation as a catalyst for further investment. Simultaneously, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) launched the Project Development Partnership Fund, an impact-investing fund that focuses on investing in companies that solve socio-economic challenges.

One of the key questions is to identify how to de-risk impact investing by bringing together different pools of capital and incentivise significant players, such as pension funds, to increasingly take part in building an impact-investing sector.

To effectively tackle widespread inequality and climate breakdown, it is critical that government and the private sector, as well as civil society, small business, labour and individual investors, are engaged and collaborate — and existing financing mechanisms will need to be adapted and stretched.

The cost of not doing anything — as the situation in Chile has shown us — might be greater than the potential cost these new approaches may entail. We need to find reliable ways to make sure that every rand invested in SA is having multiplier effects, helping build a country in which everybody wins.

At the GSG Summit in Johannesburg this year, the eyes of the world will be on SA to position itself as a leader in building inclusive markets. We have six more months to put our best foot forward.

• Henriksen is innovative finance lead at the UCT Graduate School of Business’s Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.