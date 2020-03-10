Doing good is simply good business

Following the recent World Economic Forum in Switzerland, there has been renewed interest in the concept of stakeholder capitalism.

Broadly, this is the idea that the business of business is not simply to maximise profits, but rather to create value for employees, consumers and communities too. As it should be.

Much as the catchphrase “stakeholder capitalism” suggests that the interests of consumers, employees, the environment and communities, as well as those of shareholders, should concern business, it is not a new concept, but rather an iteration of an approach that has worked for many years in some businesses that have been built to last.

This would include Pick n Pay, which has operated from inception on the principle that advancing the common good is fundamentally in its own interests too. Or, simply put, doing good is good business.

A society in which the basic needs and aspirations of all citizens are met is one in which entrepreneurs and free enterprise can thrive. The fractures in our own society have made this point abundantly clear, perhaps more insistently than elsewhere.

Equally, managing the human impact on the environment has grown in significance as a business consideration — brought home by the recent water crisis in the Western Cape and continued drought in the Eastern Cape.

As a consequence, the idea of a social compact between business, labour, the public sector and civil society to generate more inclusive and sustainable growth has been gaining traction.

That this approach can work in practice is illustrated, for example, by Pick n Pay’s strategic investment more than 10 years ago in enterprise development through mentorship and business development support.

It now has an impressive pipeline of new and enterprising products reaching its shelves from suppliers it has helped to establish, more than repaying its faith in the programme.