Speaker tells Busisiwe Mkhwebane to withdraw comments or face personal costs
08 March 2020 - 17:17
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must withdraw her “ulterior purpose” accusations against her, or face the prospect of being ordered, yet again, to personally pay another expensive legal bill, says National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.
The speaker also dismissed Mkhwebane’s argument that impeaching her over things done during her investigations or statements made in her reports would infringe on the constitutionally enshrined independence of her office as a “fallacy”, “absurd” and incompatible with the accountability provisions contained in the constitution.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now