National Speaker tells Busisiwe Mkhwebane to withdraw comments or face personal costs

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must withdraw her “ulterior purpose” accusations against her, or face the prospect of being ordered, yet again, to personally pay another expensive legal bill, says National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

The speaker also dismissed Mkhwebane’s argument that impeaching her over things done during her investigations or statements made in her reports would infringe on the constitutionally enshrined independence of her office as a “fallacy”, “absurd” and incompatible with the accountability provisions contained in the constitution.