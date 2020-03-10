Campaign donation ruling a big win for Ramaphosa
Judgment was another blow for Mkhwebane’s credibility as she faces possible removal from office
10 March 2020 - 11:30
UPDATED 10 March 2020 - 23:41
The high court removed a large cloud over Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency by setting aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that he had lied to parliament and won the leadership of the ANC on the back of a campaign tainted by money laundering.
Since Mkhwebane issued the report in July, its findings have been used by Ramaphosa’s detractors as a political weapon as they sought to undermine his anticorruption credentials.
