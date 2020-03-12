National High court’s Bosasa ruling sets an awkward precedent for Busisiwe Mkhwebane If the ruling stands, the public protector’s defence in other upcoming high-profile cases will all but crumble BL PREMIUM

The bruising judgment that invalidated public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s politically damaging findings against president Cyril Ramaphosa will sound a death knell for her chances of defending several of her most controversial reports — if it stands.

That’s because the high court in Pretoria has found that Mkhwebane was legally obligated to provide Ramaphosa with a chance to respond to the far-reaching remedial action she ordered against him, after finding that the president had deliberately lied to parliament about a Bosasa donation to his CR17 campaign, and that the CR17 campaign may have been embroiled in money-laundering.