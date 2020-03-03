Self-generation is the future of electricity

For those projects that are funded by power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy consumers generally are seeing savings of 5%-20% on their energy bills from day one, with no capital down, and without needing to carry the cost of maintenance and insurance.

Load-shedding is a little more complicated, but it is still possible for energy users to generate savings while minimising the costly impacts of load-shedding. With most solar systems being grid-tied, self-generating customers are and will be subject to load-shedding.

However, with regular load-shedding confirmed for the next two years, more SA customers with solar PV systems are also investing in generators. This means that they use the savings they are accruing on their energy bills to offset (in full or in part) the cost of running generators.

For instance, one farm in the Western Cape with an energy consumption of 1-million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year completely transformed its energy system, and is now generating savings on its energy bill and reducing exposure to load-shedding through self-generation. This project provides a payback period of six to seven years and IRR of 13%. The solar plant produces 90% of the farm’s electricity needs over a 12-month period.

The farm originally had nine municipal electricity supply points providing energy to different areas of the farm. This meant that the farmer would have needed nine solar plants for generating his own power in the day time, and nine generators to keep operations going during load-shedding.

By investing in a solar plant and consolidating all the supply points into one (that is, creating a micro-grid), the farmer could have one, larger solar PV plant and one back-up generator. The solar power is efficiently distributed across the farm through the micro-grid, while feeding excess energy into the grid. During load-shedding, the back-up generator provides power to this single point, which is then distributed throughout the farm.

Not expensive

Self-generation no longer requires large capital outlays or expensive loans. One of the greatest historical barriers to the rollout of self-generation systems has been the high upfront and ongoing costs of the system, including equipment, installation, maintenance and insurance. Currently, one of the greatest barriers is the perception that self-generation requires huge capital.

The options for financing self-generation systems have grown exponentially in recent years. Businesses, farms and households seeking to generate their own power, now have access to a range of financing options, which include friendlier debt finance from commercial banks, PPAs, and online crowdfunding or investing platforms. As mentioned earlier, PPAs allow the energy user to pay only for the electricity consumed at a rate per kWh that is significantly lower than what they were paying their local utility or Eskom.

With local online investing or crowdfunding platforms such as FedGroup and Sun Exchange, the power of the crowd is used to finance solar projects, which provide healthy returns to the investors, and savings for the energy users.

Local and national government are making good progress in developing the regulatory support system for self-generation. Over recent years, municipalities around the country have been putting in place rules and regulations, export tariffs and standards to allow customers to self-generate, and to get paid for feeding excess electricity into the grid.

These are critical to ensuring that solar and other projects are implemented legally, safely and sustainably, and to encourage customers to remain part of the grid. They are also essential for the long-term sustainability of municipalities and the national grid, as more businesses, farms and households become self-generators of power.