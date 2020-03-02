BUSI MAVUSO: Life support must come with reforms
Release of fourth-quarter GDP figures will tell us if we are in a low-growth phase or in a technical recession
02 March 2020 - 17:13
With the release of 2019 fourth-quarter GDP numbers on Tuesday, we will know whether we are in another period of below 1% growth or, in the worst-case scenario, a contraction that would send us into a technical recession.
In a month in which Moody’s Investors Services may make a call on our sovereign ratings that could send us crashing into “junk” status. It’s not how we would have chosen to enter our autumn, but it is what it is.
