AfDB in talks with SA over cheap financing

President Akinwumi Adesina says bank has the financial muscle to fund projects on the continent

02 March 2020 - 18:16 Felix Njini
Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ SIA KAMBOU
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is in early talks with SA about providing the continent’s most industrialised economy with cheap financing for infrastructure projects.

“SA’s debt, a lot of it is domestic, so they have a lot of room to borrow from us,” AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said in an interview in Johannesburg.

“It will be much cheaper capital for finance and development than alternative sources that are currently being used by SA.”

Finance minister Tito Mboweni last week signalled that the government will look beyond debt capital markets to fund development projects and more towards using concessional loans from organisations like the AfDB and the World Bank.

Debt-servicing costs are the fastest growing area of expenditure, curbing the government’s ability to spend money on energy, road and rail networks, ports and water infrastructure.

“A new approach of doing that will open up a lot of concessional financing,” Adesina said.

“We have started discussions with the government in this particular area and we look forward to the next steps.”

The AfDB may be able to extend loans maturing over four decades at rates of 1.2% and offer a moratorium on interest payments in the first 10 years.

That compares with dollar-bond costs of about 5% to 6%, according to the National Treasury.

The lender, which plans to more than double its capital for project funding to $208bn (about R3.2-trillion) for the next 10 years, has the “financial muscle” to fund SA and the continent’s projects at lower costs than rates that most governments are currently getting, Adesina said.

The bank is financing agro-processing projects in SA and plans to spend more on renewable energy in the country.

AfDB has invested $4bn in state-owned power producer Eskom.

“Our rates are concessional but the government has to justify use for the funds, put in place policy reforms,” he said. “It also helps you put your house in order.”

Investors will need to be patient with SA’s efforts to rein in runaway government spending by trimming the public service wage bill and reforming state-owned companies.

“It takes time to pay off and I think they’re doing the right things,” Adesina said.

“One just has to be patient. You can’t harvest maize the same day you grow it.”

Bloomberg

