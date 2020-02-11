Iron ore hangs on in the face of coronavirus

Launceston — It may seem slightly odd to ask if a commodity that has shed 15% of its value in a little over two weeks has actually fallen enough, but iron ore is looking quite resilient in the face of China’s coronavirus epidemic.

In theory, iron ore and steel should be among commodities most exposed to the expected economic hit from the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000.

The epidemic has led authorities in Beijing to quarantine the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started. But more seriously for the economy, it has led to extended holidays after the week-long Lunar New Year break.

Given steel’s central role in construction, infrastructure and manufacturing, especially vehicles, it is likely that demand for the metal will slump in the first quarter.

How big a hit China’s economy will take is still subject to debate, with some analysts seeing growth in gross domestic product halving to about 3% year on year, while others expect the blow to be slightly more modest.

Even the best case scenarios are likely to prove deleterious to China’s steel sector.

Despite this, the price of spot iron ore has not been too badly pummelled by the virus fears.

Benchmark 62% ore, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, ended Monday at $81.35 a tonne, down 14.9% since January 22, when the virus concerns really started to grab media headlines.

While a drop of nearly 15% is nothing to sneeze at, it is worth noting the price is still higher than the 2019 low, which was $78.15 a tonne on November 11, when concern about a trade dispute with the US was hitting sentiment.