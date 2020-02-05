Companies TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Coronavirus takes a toll on global economic activity China's growth could shrink to 5.6%, while tourism, manufacturing and mining are already suffering BL PREMIUM

A colleague asked this week why there’s so much panic around the new coronavirus. It’s not as deadly as the pneumonia-like virus called as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which broke out in China almost two decades ago.

Well, a few reasons: it’s spreading fast through the world’s most populous country — its case count surpassed that of SARS in under a month. There’s little information about it, and in the age of Twitter, WeChat and Facebook, the world is much more plugged in to what’s going on.