SA film industry needs private-sector funding (Cut!)

It’s been another sunny SA Christmas, with more fun-for-the-whole-family cinema releases for the holidays that do insanely well at the box office. In the US, holiday releases play out in the same, spend-crazy way. It’s a formula. It works. Like Black Friday and, well, Christmas. Everywhere.

For feature films, release dates are vital: if a filmmaker is lucky enough for their production flighted in theatres at a premium juncture of the year, such as the holidays, it should do well. Your film should “gross”.

It’s interesting that’s the word used to describe box office takings, gross; interesting because it is what it says. It includes what’s paid to the theatres, a not insubstantial part of ticket sales. What’s “net” goes to the filmmaker, usually after a whole lot else is paid away to enablers, as well as to production funders. Usually not a lot is left, especially not to self-fund the next venture.

The SA film industry is mature. It’s more than frenetic foot traffic past a box office and into a cinema for a feature. It includes made-for-television films, short films, documentaries, episodic and reality television, and game shows. It also supports local and extensive foreign commercial shoots. Until recently, the SABC was the single biggest buyer of local content in the country. It’s now MultiChoice.

The Republic has moved on; become sophisticated (the fourth industrial revolution, I guess). Content is distributed intelligently through media that is generally accessible, even to the marginalised South African with a simple mobile device. Then there are the big international platforms such as Netflix. Even Robert Marawa has his own YouTube Channel. It’s not just Ster Kinekor theatres and Bakgat any more.

The SA film industry suffers many of the limitations that start-up entrepreneurs do, its maturity notwithstanding. It is grossly underfunded, and pretty much as Eric Miyeni unfortunately alluded, recently, “crawling with grant-dependent film producers”.