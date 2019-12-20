Life / Arts & Entertainment The best movies of 2019 From ‘The Irishman’ to ‘Marriage Story’, it has been a good year for film BL PREMIUM

It’s been a surprisingly good year for the movies despite all the hoopla around Avengers, the end of JJ Abrams’s Star Wars prequels and the continued live-action rehashes of classic Disney animations. Here, in no particular order of preference, is a selection of the year’s best to catch up with over the holiday season.

The Irishman