Look to example of unions when creating coalitions

The latest developments at the Johannesburg council merely accentuate the cycle of political coalitions that are renowned for making up and breaking up.

The phenomenon of formal coalition formation has been established itself in trade unionism for some time and shares commonalities with coalitions in the political environment. In trade unionism the motive behind coalition formation is to either protect or establish majoritarian status of representativeness at a workplace by means of a coalition or to form an opposition bloc against the majoritarian trade union.

Underlying this is the “winner takes all” principle, according to which a trade union (or political party) that has more than 50% support enjoys most of the power and benefits. The minority trade union’s percentage representation therefore reinforces the larger trade union’s level of representativeness and, as such, the larger trade union benefits from the additional buffer the smaller trade union provides, and the larger trade union must always remember this.

In the mining sector most of the trade union coalitions between Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers and Uasa are formed in combinations of two of the trade unions, or all three jointly. Even Amcu, which tends to function independently, finds itself in a coalition with Uasa in the coal sector. In the aviation sector various coalitions exist between Satawu, Uasa, Solidarity and Uasa.

Trade union coalitions last much longer than political coalitions, and political parties stand to learn something from trade unions’ 10-point plan for successful coalitions. This plan involves the following:

1. The commitment to a coalition is workplace-specific and the local and national leadership of the trade unions involved must both agree to the formation of the coalition.

2. The main reason for the coalition is to retain majoritarian status or recognition and is not merely for the sake of mutual support for matters of principle.

3. Trade unions agree beforehand that there will be differences between them and there will be room to allow for differences, but the protocol is that differences are sorted out behind the scenes and not in public.

4. Trade unions also agree beforehand what the framework and procedures of their co-operation would be. In this way, agreement is, broadly speaking, reached about issues that require joint action and those trade unions would drive individually.

5. Before trade unions enter negotiations with an employer, views and positions that would be taken are aligned.

6. When coalition trade unions differ about an issue involving a matter of principle for the other trade union/unions, then the protocol is that the one should take a neutral position instead of siding against a coalition partner.

7. The smaller trade union cannot dominate the larger trade union partner when the smaller one is the “king-maker”.

8. Where issues of general interest are at stake the larger trade union would initiate the debate or negotiations, with the smaller one simply supporting or complementing the larger one. The same principle applies to roles at joint media conferences.

9. The leadership of one trade union does not become involved in differences at grass roots level unless the leaders of all coalition partners are involved. The various coalitions also function independently from each other and a conflict in one does not spill over to another.

10. Lastly, there must be ongoing contact between the leadership (both the national and local leadership) of the trade unions that are partners in a coalition so as to identify a potential issue of contention between them expeditiously, thus ensuring that an established communication channel is in place when proactive action is called for.

After a year or two, coalition trade unions tend to co-operate spontaneously in many other fields. This spontaneous co-operation leads to a greater measure of tolerance for differences, which in turn promotes stability in the trade union world. Hopefully, political parties can take a leaf out of trade unions’ book when it comes to making coalitions more sustainable.

• Du Plessis is Solidarity general secretary.