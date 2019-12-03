Unions rebuff claims that strike deepened SAA’s financial woes

The two largest unions at SAA said minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan’s attempt to attribute SAA’s deepening financial crisis to their week-long strike is an opportunistic attempt to deflect attention from management and board failures.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members at the airline went on an eight-day strike before accepting a 5.9% pay rise offered by the airline.

In an joint statement on Tuesday afternoon, the unions said this is an “opportunistic attempt” to deflect attention away from the SAA board and senior management “creating this environment”.

The state-owned airline’s management was aware as early as June 2019 that there would not be enough money for operational costs from November, they said.

“In the same week that we announced our plans to embark on strike action, on Monday November 11 2019, the acting CFO Deon Fredericks again confirmed there was no money for salaries for the remainder of the year,” the unions said.

“Therefore, it is absurd in the extreme to blame the cash crisis on the strike when both the board and executive management were aware of the situation six months ago, but chose to do nothing.”

On Sunday, the department of public enterprises said in a statement that SAA will go through a “radical restructuring process” to survive.