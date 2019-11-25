Are we treating the symptoms rather than the cause of economic malaise?

The second group is legal institutions, which includes the Constitutional Court, department of justice & correctional services, the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks. Like the Bank in the economic institutions group, the Constitutional Court has remained steadfast, even amid the dark clouds of state capture.

However, other entities have weakened under poor management, which has adversely affected safety. According to Stats SA’s annual Victims of Crime survey, there has been an increase in crime since 2016 and citizens are becoming increasingly frustrated with the police. Turning the policing service around is a key priority, because the consequences of not doing so are social and economic.

In the letter he penned to the nation on November 18, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to an emergency action plan intended to tackle high levels of gender-based violence, including special training for the police. But will training turn things around? In the recent past we’ve seen a continued unwillingness by the police to be present at crime hotspots or to respond to crises with urgency, which has translated to growing boldness by criminals who know they won’t be held accountable for their actions. The shortcomings of the police have substantial economic ramifications — tourists are less likely to visit, small businesses are heavily affected by break-ins, and foreign investors are afraid of crime rates.

The third grouping — social institutions — includes entities such as the departments of basic education, higher education & training, health, social development, co-operative governance & traditional affairs, and public enterprises. Though the sixth administration has brought in a new group of ministers to oversee some of these entities, this has not yet translated to an improvement in social outcomes and a reduction in inequality.

Short-sighted approach

SA remains one of the world’s most unequal countries, and social institutions that can help mitigate this gap should be prioritised. The delivery of education and public health have largely fallen along lines of wealth. The rich use private schools and health care, while the poor rely on underfunded schools and shoddy public hospitals. Ensuring that the poor have access to high-quality education — including textbooks, capacitated teachers and sufficient school infrastructure — is critical to breaking the poverty cycle, while high-quality health care is vital to ensuring we have a healthy and able workforce.

While investment has dwindled in the recent past and policy efforts are focused on turning this around, the short-sighted approach of focusing on attracting investments, rather than driving institutional reform, will lead to a celebration of commitments without a clear path of action.

Citizens and investors alike want to believe that our institutions are working in the interest of the people, in line with the political and social principles of transformation that SA holds dear, and in the interest of long-term equitable economic growth.

We’re running out of chances and time to get this right. We must focus on executing institutional reforms before we lose legitimacy with the markets. Like Scott’s parallel to oxygen, once it’s lost, it’s going to hurt.

• Baskaran (@Gracelin75) is a development economist who has consulted for the private sector, governments and multilateral development banks. She is completing a PhD at the University of Cambridge.