BUSINESS: NEWSMAKER
Mission to get the money moving
Presidency unit has its eye on investment and infrastructure billions
24 November 2019 - 00:13
With the creation of the investment & infrastructure unit in the presidency, money will soon be flowing into desperately needed infrastructure projects, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the new head of the unit.
The former Tshwane mayor and Gauteng MEC for economic development says billions of rands' worth of foreign investment commitments for infrastructure development have not been followed up on, but vows this will change.
