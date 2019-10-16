Business purpose is essential with the new call for sustainability

For those unfamiliar with the term, business purpose operates separately and at a higher level from the mission and the vision of a company. It’s why you get up in the morning and why you do what you do. But, over the past 50 years or so, the mission, vision and purpose of most companies have been contentedly united behind maximising shareholder value.

This approach is embodied in the words of Milton Friedman, the highly respected economist most famous for his 1970 declaration in The New York Times that “the social responsibility of business is to increase its profits”. Even at the time of Friedman’s assertion some were starting to question whether social responsibility shouldn’t be the primary motivation, but Friedman argued for profit, making it the acceptable mission of business ever since.

This was, as it turns out, not game, set and match for Friedman followers. Fast forward to August 19 2019 and a notable about-turn on this stance by a group of hugely influential business people in the US. The Business Roundtable, which traditionally provided a home for Friedman supporters, is rethinking its stance. CEOs from 181 of the US’s biggest companies (representing some 30% of the country’s market capitalisation) declared in a 300-word statement that business now requires a stakeholder model. Conspicuously, the first mention of shareholders came right at the end of the declaration.

This mindset shift was profiled by Fortune magazine, which ran it as their lead article in September with a cover featuring Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM; Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase; and Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

In his editorial, president and CEO of Fortune, Alan Murray, wrote: “Milton Friedman must be turning in his grave.” But, to be fair, the “Better Business Better World report by the Business and Sustainable Development Commission also tells us that by 2030 the sustainable business opportunity could be worth as much as $12 trillion a year, having created 380-million jobs. So there is a very real business rationale for breaking the mould.

Not business as usual

But this philosophy needs to be supported by action. The issue of business purpose was deliberated by a powerful group of high-profile executives who enrolled this year for a Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) masters in corporate strategy. These students began to question if this was really a new agenda or just a shift, and if business and society has, indeed, reached a tipping point. Of course, there are degrees of uptake, from a willingness to start having these conversations to an openness towards action.

Despite Fortune’s wonderful coverage of the Business Roundtable’s shift away from profit maximisation, it’s important to note that this is not just a leap from a 1970s view to a 2019 wake-up moment. In the 50-odd years in between, there have been green shoots of thinking that have leaned towards social responsibility, not least of which was management guru Peter Drucker’s 1984 book, The New Meaning of Corporate Social Responsibility, in which he talks about the ability of business to “discharge its ‘social responsibilities’ only if it converts them into ‘self-interest’, that is, into business opportunities”.

Also in 1984, Edward Freeman’s book Strategic Management: A Stakeholder Approach was aimed at exploring ways to improve strategic decision-making and took a different approach to Michael Porter’s work, published in 1980, on Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors. Only in 2006 did Porter acknowledge the stakeholder view when he and Mark Kramer developed the idea of creating shared value.

In SA we are already seeing the impact of business purpose informing business strategy. You don’t have to look to far to find examples such as those of SAB and Distell, both of which have taken a keen interest in social issues that have a direct impact on their business, such as water-supply sustainability and social transformation. These initiatives are not about trade-offs, they are grounded in finding something that is intrinsic to a business’s operations and addressing the issue.