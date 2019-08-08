Being truly responsible investors — and telling the world about it — would set asset managers apart

As elsewhere in the world, asset managers in SA are increasingly under pressure to prove their worth as cheaper index funds typically outperform actively managed funds. Some asset managers are thus repositioning themselves as responsible investors.

By becoming signatories of the UN-backed principles for responsible investment (PRI), signatories commit to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes. They also undertake to be active owners who incorporate ESG issues into their ownership policies and practices and to report publicly on their activities and progress.

As far as could be established, no academic research has been undertaken on the nature and extent of active ownership reporting among local PRI asset manager signatories. We therefore analysed 64 publicly available PRI transparency reports over the period 2016 to 2018.

The first important observation is that very few of the asset manager signatories completed the mandatory transparency report. Only 22 of the 36 signatories did so in 2016, 22 out of 37 in 2017 and 20 out of 30 in 2018. Although the PRI grants new signatories a 12-month grace period, the low level of public disclosure is quite disconcerting.

A large and growing percentage of signatories also failed to complete the direct-listed equity active ownership section of the transparency report (38.89% in 2016, 40.54% in 2017 and 47.37% in 2018). To compound matters further, voluntary questions were often left blank.