Shredding of the rag trade has lessons for the future

“It’s very difficult to get tenders ... it’s a very sore point for us,” Agnelli says. House of Monatic is unable to take advantage because it fails miserably on its BEE rating, even though 99% of the company’s employees are black. It is ineligible because it does not source its fabrics locally, even though it is impossible to do so anymore. The competitive advantage to tender is cancelled out by a different set of regulations that expose a devastating lack of policy co-ordination.

At the other end of Africa sits Ethiopia, where the difference in government approach towards the industry is matched only by the geographic distance. Ethiopia’s recent export-driven economic expansion, especially in textiles and clothing, has led to it being described as the "rising star" of African manufacturing. The facts speak for themselves: foreign direct investment in the textile and clothing industry has soared from $166.5m in 2013 to $36.8bn in 2017, and it now provides employment to almost 100,000 people.

The source of the country’s success has been its massive investment in industrial parks. Ramaphosa made noises in his state of the nation address about encouraging special economic zones and reviving local industrial parks, but if the Ethiopian example is anything to go by SA will have to gamble big, something it is unlikely to do given the ballooning government debt.

But it doesn’t end there. The Ethiopian government recognised that industrial parks alone do not encourage investment, so also implemented a series of business-friendly policies, including tax incentives, waiving duties on all raw materials, capital and construction equipment, implementing flexible labour laws that allow for all-important shift employment, and supplying reliable and cheap electricity that is half the price of SA’s.

Ethiopia has also prioritised duty-free access to the world’s largest markets in China, US and the EU, and implemented a plan to help the textile and clothing sector exploit it.

While SA is included in the Africa-wide duty-free customs agreement with the US under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the SA government has made little attempt to push for inclusion in the all-important third country fabric waiver provision. Under this provision the textile and clothing sector is excluded from duty-free access to the US market if it imports its raw materials.

“What annoys me is that when Agoa came into place our ministries decided that Mauritius can qualify, Namibia can qualify, but not us,” says Agnelli.

The main thrust of SA’s export policy has been a focus on the African market, including signing the African continental free trade agreement (AfCFTA) in July. The agreement commits to scrapping up to 90% of all tariffs on intra-African trade. But for the clothing and textile sector it is doubtful whether the agreement will have much impact.

With no steady and readily available sources of raw materials on the continent it is doubtful whether duty-free raw material imports in terms of the agreement will help much. And the industry’s final products may not even be included in the list of duty-free goods, which will be finalised in January. AfCFTA could even backfire spectacularly for the domestic industry, with duty-free clothing imports from low-cost countries such as Ethiopia posing a sizeable threat.

Trade liberalisation is too often blamed for the collapse of the textile and clothing industry without taking into account a far more complex picture, one where serious government efforts could have helped SA avoid the worst consequences. This leads to the soul-destroying conclusion that an industry that could have done so much to reduce the country’s devastating unemployment rate might have been saved.

• Philipas is a British media correspondent based in SA.