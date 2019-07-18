Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why the textile industry is under pressure

House of Monatic MD Aldo Agnello talks to Business Day TV about the textile industry

18 July 2019 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: SIZWE NDINGANE
Picture: SIZWE NDINGANE

Retail sales growth outpaced analyst expectations in May, coming in at 2.2% year-on-year versus 1.7%.

On a month-on-month basis, sales are up a tepid 0.1% while quarter-on-quarter sales grew 1.7%, with general dealers and retailers in textiles leading the gains.

House of Monatic, the company behind the suit President Ramaphosa wore for his state of the nation address, has a gripe with the government as the company has to import all its raw materials.

MD Aldo Agnello joined Business Day TV to talk about the pressures the textile industry faces.

Or listen to the full audio:

