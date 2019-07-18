WATCH: Why the textile industry is under pressure

Retail sales growth outpaced analyst expectations in May, coming in at 2.2% year-on-year versus 1.7%.

On a month-on-month basis, sales are up a tepid 0.1% while quarter-on-quarter sales grew 1.7%, with general dealers and retailers in textiles leading the gains.

House of Monatic, the company behind the suit President Ramaphosa wore for his state of the nation address, has a gripe with the government as the company has to import all its raw materials.

MD Aldo Agnello joined Business Day TV to talk about the pressures the textile industry faces.