Private sector must play its part in fragile, developmental states

Perhaps the most important single measure of fragility is simply the trend in the portion of the population living in extreme poverty. Typically the international community measures extreme poverty with reference to the number of people living below an income of $1.90, $3.20 or $5.50 per person per day, depending if the country is low, lower-middle or upper-middle income.

Actually, most poor countries experience relatively rapid economic growth as they generally have youthful, growing populations. A larger population inevitably means that the economy increases in size but, as technology has become more widely available in the 21st century, the contribution of labour to economic growth has declined in importance. Instead the importance of capital (or sufficient access to finance) and technology has increased. The result is that the contribution of a larger labour force has less positive impact today than was the situation in the past.

Broader interest

Beyond structural features such as high levels of extreme poverty, growth requires that a ruling elite needs to govern in the broader interest.

There are two dimensions to such a “broader interest”. On one hand it relates to a developmental orientation, or the commitment and determination of the governing elite to pursue positive outcomes for the populace and not in its own factional or ethnic interests. On the other, it relates to the capacity to govern.

The capacity to govern is generally a function of tax and other revenues that provide governments with the financial means to provide basic services, food and shelter. Without sufficient revenue streams, governments struggle.

A developmentally orientated governing elite can compensate for its lack of capacity through unity in purpose, improved government effectiveness and control of corruption. These are, however, exceptions rather than the rule and typical of authoritarian states such as Rwanda and Ethiopia rather than of many of Africa’s nominal democracies. Actually, at low levels of development, democracy is more likely to constrain development but remains the only means to hold poor leadership to account.

So what role can the private sector play in such conditions?

Generally, the private sector in poor and/or conflict-affected countries is small as markets are limited and business confidence thin or absent. Both the government and the private sector is generally weak and lacking in modern systems and capacity, and the opportunity for expanding the latter largely depends on the quality and effectiveness of the former.

Furthermore, the domestic private and informal sectors are often indistinguishable from one another with the result that the domestic private sector is often associated with foreign companies — often multinationals active in resource extraction which is generally the main export characteristic of poor countries.

That is about to change.

New technologies and modes of collaboration are opening up possibilities in poor countries and have many benefits, such as increasing opportunities for the inclusion of more people in the economy, increased access to government services (such as allowing registration for basic health care, and social grants), and elevating political accountability.

An example of the potential and pitfalls is the push towards national identity (ID) systems with the global goal that every individual in the world have a digital identity by 2030.