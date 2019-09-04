Much work on the ground needs to be done for AfCFTA’s success

Already Africa has the greatest level of income disparity of any continent. Regional economic communities can help the AU monitor these issues and assist in directing technical assistance funding from international co-operating partners to ensure smaller, marginalised economies also see AfCFTA benefits.

For instance, Uneca has committed to supporting AU member states in ensuring successful implementation of the AfCFTA. Uneca is assisting member states to develop national AfCFTA strategies to safeguard benefits from the reforms. There is a strong focus on education and skills development to create an adequate workforce, especially in industrial sectors, to transform trade opportunities into reality.

Apart from sovereignty concerns and possible amplified inequalities across economies, AfCFTA implementation may be hindered by institutional, capacity and infrastructure deficits. National governments are the main drivers of infrastructure development, while private participation in infrastructure financing and delivery can lead to efficiencies. An ongoing weakness remains the lack of precisely defined and planned infrastructure programmes. High-quality infrastructure built through innovative and affordable financing models should be the goal for all African infrastructure assets, including those of regional significance.

Apart from transport infrastructure for trade (border posts, road, rail, airports and seaports), there are also security blockades, customs clearances, excessive border bureaucracy and petty corruption that have held back growth and integration. Improvements with the launch of the AfCFTA are expected through closer collaboration between, and incentives for, border authorities.

Logistics costs for moving goods between African countries, currently estimated to be five times higher than many advanced economies, are expected to see enhancements in the customs clearance systems and training of customs officials that should improve border crossing times for traders. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), if improvements in trade facilitation are realised through AfCFTA, a further $85bn could be added to intra-African trade.

Agenda 2063 is the AU’s blueprint for transforming Africa into a powerhouse of the future, to contend with the current superpowers such as the US and China. Through Agenda 2063, African countries are prioritising structural transformation in national and continental development programmes to promote sustainable development, aiming for a “structurally transformed” economy. In the context of the AfCFTA and the Boosting Intra African Trade initiative (BIAT), national governments should plan and design appropriate interventions to enable the private sector to stimulate economic transformation and growth in industry and the economy.

Businesses and investors make a vital contribution to the African economy in allowing returns to be channelled towards productive enterprises that create jobs and greater household purchasing power.

Within the context of the AfCFTA and the BIAT, African businesses should be part of the economic integration narrative and benefit from understanding the provisions of these agreements. Beneficiation of primary production, greater value addition through processing (or manufacturing) value chains with free movement of business, people and financing are meant to be the foundation of this agreement. This means creating a larger market through productive collaboration and understanding the comparative advantage of our neighbouring states — production of components through regional value chains.

Currently, African countries export raw goods en masse from the continent, only to reimport their associated value-added products at far greater cost. To reverse this trend, business and government leaders need to step up and make the hard decisions to upgrade skills and business processes, to change production systems, and to put money into new models and technologies.

Brexit, as well as the Trump administration’s recent disdain for the World Trade Organisation, may denote a growing disillusionment with the multilateral trading system. Detractors may point out that forging the AfCFTA right now will set the integration initiative up to fail.

But this free trade agreement is not only about trade; it is also about deeper economic integration, agricultural development, food security, industrialisation and structural transformation of African economies. Many of these priorities resonate with the inclusive growth goals of the UN Sustainable Development Goals that African countries are striving towards.