National NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury document a foothold as SA slides towards the precipice While SA is incapable of debating national issues rationally, a grown-up discussion on the economy is urgently required

SA is unsettled and violent. Anger and restlessness are boiling over. The vulnerable — women, children and foreign nationals — are easy targets. With each passing day, we get closer to the precipice. Our problems are complex and feed off each other.

Structural inequality feeds poverty levels and disparate development. Weak leadership in the government gives resonance to populist politics and the rise of nationalism. This heightens racial and xenophobic sentiments.