Land reform: debating the future

All five asset managers agreed that there is a good and bad way of doing land reform and restitution. Where they differed was on the level of upside to doing it correctly with some believing that a well-managed process had the potential to unlock significant growth and cause a rally in investment assets while others considered the correct implementation to be a hygiene factor with no positive impact on the economy or investment returns. They all agreed, however, that there is still significant investment opportunity in SA and none of them have exited local stocks or equity, retaining fairly high exposures to South African equities. Uncertainty around the details of implementation, they said, was leading to greater risk.

It’s important to think beyond just property in the basic sense when discussing land reform, said Ndlovu. “If we agree that this question is ultimately about the more equitable distribution of the country’s wealth, then we have to look beyond just land. Consider, for example, that more than 75% of SA’s income is derived from the services sectors, which is not directly linked to land ownership. Distributing land among the poor, therefore, may not be the most efficient way to reduce wealth inequality, particularly considering that the most productive factor of production in today’s economy is knowledge and skills.”

The issue of social justice should form an important part of any discussion on land reform, he continued. He said two things, stood out for him personally from the community submissions to the Joint Constitutional Committee for review of section 25 of the constitution. The first was that many of the submissions centred around redistribution as a matter of principle, divorced from any question about the health of the economy, while the second was the level of expectation that seems to have been built up around the issue.

“We can’t ignore the high expectations of SA’s landless and disenfranchised populations. Perceptions of unfair wealth distribution can lead to populism, short-termism and desperation," said Ndlovu. Without social justice, the long term sustainability of the economy is under threat. “What makes land reform so complicated is that it places these issues of social justice and property rights squarely on the table and in juxtaposition with each other.”

Considering that most of SA’s population is urbanised and urbanising, he questioned whether the approach to rural and urban land should be different. Other issues which need to be addressed, he said, include whether land held by trusts on behalf of communities count as belonging to the beneficiaries of that trust or whether we should look only at those controlling the trust, who may very well be different to the beneficiaries in socioeconomic status; and if expropriation without compensation (EWC) becomes a reality, who pays for the land and property financing held by commercial banks throughout the country?