The questions that need to be answered about Eskom’s unbundling

The finance minister’s R59bn bailout of Eskom is a positive step — on condition that the unbundling model addresses the systemic and systematic challenges Eskom is confronted with and is driven by a competent leadership.

By systemic challenges I mean those that are located within Eskom. Systematic challenges are those that are outside and are structural and market related. It is clear even to a layperson that R59bn is not enough to deal with Eskom’s debt-servicing costs, undertake completion of the investment programmes, deal with the escalating costs of coal above the price sanctioned by the National Energy Regulator of SA and plug the gaps arising from corruption.

Other structural challenges are located outside Eskom itself, such as its relationship with municipalities, the role and costs of independent power producers, recovering the stolen billions, and bureaucratic red tape arising from the relationship with the shareholder representative, policy making and the Treasury. Simply creating separate corporate entities will not assist, and may add layers to the governance problems.

We also need clarity on the role of the chief restructuring officer and potential conflicts in the decision-making processes. The powers of the chief restructuring officer must be clearly delineated in accordance with the prescripts. If there is no prescript available, an amendment to the Public Finance Management Act or enabling Eskom legislation needs to be made to mirror best practice, such as is the case with a rescue practitioner or curatorship provided for in the Companies Act.

The timelines and capacity required to undertake such a mammoth task must be realistic and well informed given the legislative constraints that accompany restructuring a utility as big as Eskom.

Our bad experience and memories of previous attempts at Eskom and energy sector reforms are not comforting. Not that long ago we lost billions in unfinished reform projects such as the Independent Electricity System and Market Operator Bill, which was abandoned; the regional electricity distribution system and Pebble Bed Modular Reactor, which were dismantled or canned by cabinet with no sense of alternative recourse afforded to the taxpayer.

As soon as the Eskom chief restructuring officer is appointed a spokesperson for the restructuring project must be made available to communicate on a regular basis, as the chief restructuring officer may not always be available to the public. This will help communicate the restructuring plans and the processes to allay the fears of internal and external stakeholders, which inevitably accompany undertaking such a massive project.

All this means is that the cabinet must account to the public and answer the many questions taxpayers will have concerning the unbundling model, such as: do we fully understand the problem facing Eskom? What is the role of the chief restructuring officer compared to other decision-making structures and leaders of government and Eskom? What are the objectives of unbundling in the short, medium and long term, with specific timelines communicated? What are the consequences and contingency plans should those tasked with the project fail to meet the objectives and deadlines? What is the total cost of the restructuring project? These and many other questions can be filed to the spokesperson of the chief restructuring officer’s office.

With understanding of the unbundling model, mobilisation of all stakeholders to support the implementation of the restructuring project is important. State-owned enterprise reform is a programme we must undertake successfully as a nation.

• Dr Mfeka, a former economic adviser to the presidency, is director at SE Advisory.