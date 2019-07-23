Government may have to increase borrowing for Eskom this year

The Treasury has estimated a budget deficit of 4.5% for 2019/2020 and 4.3% for the following year for debt to stabilise at 60.2% of GDP by 2023/2024.

Mboweni said these allocations to Eskom and preliminary indications that tax revenue could be significantly lower than anticipated in the February budget would have a significant impact on taxpayers. “The financial allocations we are announcing today will come at a significant cost to the fiscus and to SA taxpayers,” Mboweni warned.

The allocations would establish Eskom as a going concern and enable it to raise additional funding on the capital markets. Mboweni said the debt to GDP level had reached “unacceptable levels” and was the basis for a serious crisis in the country, and Eskom’s liquidity position had worsened.

He announced that he and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan might be in a position to announce the appointment of a chief restructuring officer (CRO) later on Tuesday.

He stressed that Eskom presented the biggest risk to the financial fiscal framework because of its financial difficulties and its negative impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Given the risks to the economy of a systemic failure if Eskom were to collapse, the government is urgently working to stabilise the utility while developing a broad strategy for its future. Mboweni said the financial and operational challenges faced by Eskom were, to a large extent, caused by the governance challenges playing themselves out at the commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

With debt of about R440bn and an inability to generate sufficient revenue to meet its operational and capital obligations, Eskom is not financially sustainable, Mboweni said. This exposed the entity to higher levels of liquidity and balance sheet risks

“Without major changes to Eskom’s business model and the financial assistance being provided by the government, it will be unable to meet its financial obligations through the 2019/2020 financial year,” Mboweni said.

“At a strategic level we must face the reality that a large, vertically integrated energy company is an outdated model in a changing industry, both domestically and internationally.”

ensorl@businesslive.co.za