National

Opposition MPs oppose lack of conditions on R59bn Eskom bailout

23 July 2019 - 15:31 LINDA ENSOR
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Opposition parties have expressed concern over the lack of conditions imposed on the R59bn allocation over two years to Eskom announced on Tuesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

In terms of the Special Appropriation Bill introduced into the National Assembly by Mboweni, the Treasury will allocate R26bn to Eskom for the 2019/2020 financial year and R33bn for the 2020/2021 financial year. This allocation is in addition to the R23bn allocated in the February budget for 2019/2020 and each year for 10 years, giving a total of R230bn

The bill states that the minister may impose conditions to be met by Eskom before any part of the money is transferred; he must impose conditions after the transfer of any amount; and must stop any further transfers if these conditions are not met.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said the DA would not support the Treasury budget vote because of the lack of conditions imposed on the Eskom bailout.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart opposed the budget vote on public enterprises for the same reason. “There will be few incentives for Eskom to change its ways if it can access cash from the Treasury on an ongoing basis. It cannot have a blank cheque.”

Both budget votes were adopted on the basis of the unanimous support of the majority ANC MPs.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Eskom to get extra R59bn from the government

This provision was made in a special appropriation bill tabled in parliament Tuesday
National
1 day ago

Government may have to increase borrowing for Eskom this year

Tito Mboweni warns this may be necessitated by the increased R59bn funding for Eskom and the possibility of significantly lower tax revenue
National
5 hours ago

Eskom’s new chief restructuring officer needs to be a ‘bad cop’

Besides the obvious need to address debt and revenue issues — thousands of inevitable retrenchments need to be undertaken too
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Limiting choices for patients could make medical ...
National / Health
2.
Opposition MPs oppose lack of conditions on R59bn ...
National
3.
Financial support for SOEs conditional on ...
National
4.
Public protector wants Gordhan’s ‘damaging’ ...
National

Related Articles

Restructuring of Eskom debt inevitable

Companies / Energy

Applications open for Eskom CEO job after Phakamani Hadebe’s exit

National

Now Eskom’s treasurer has quit

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.