Mkhize clings to NHI while public patients suffer neglect and incompetence

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has the “silver bullet” for the country’s healthcare woes, the parliamentary portfolio committee on health has said.

This silver bullet, a government-avowed panacea, goes by the name National Health Insurance (NHI). And the newly revised NHI bill, having recently been passed by cabinet, is on its way to parliament for approval.

A leaked report obtained by Business Day this week showed that SA is forging ahead with the NHI scheme despite a lack of evidence about its effectiveness from the government’s multibillion-rand pilot programme.

This contentious piece of legislation proposes a single-payer fund for the financing of a defined set of healthcare services for every citizen. It also requires that many private sector doctors and service providers are nationalised and bound as contractors at fixed NHI prices within this state-imposed monopoly.

The extensive reform, which will also require enormous tax increases, is touted as bringing about universal coverage and ensuring that rich and poor have equal access to state-managed healthcare.

The overwhelming response to public service failures over the past decade has been a brushing aside of what could have been immediate corrective solutions. Instead, politicians have shamelessly proffered such catastrophes as being justification for the “ever-impending” NHI panacea.

This disingenuous technique of evading accountability, while promising nirvana in the future, seems to have taken root in the health department. There is a firm belief that the silver bullet is on its magical way. Meanwhile, public patients suffer intolerably as innumerable cases of neglect and incompetence endure.

Once government officials only take cognisance of grandiose and ideological future solutions to complex problems, as opposed to immediate pragmatic administrative action, they have to start touting their solutions as silver bullets.