Frontier markets are fertile ground for mobile payment platforms

Having investigated several payments businesses globally, there are a few that stand out for us: M-Pesa in Kenya and Tanzania, EcoCash in Zimbabwe, Orange Money in West Africa, MTN MoMo in Ghana and bKash in Bangladesh.

These markets have a few things in common that have supported the growth of mobile money. The first is that inadequate legacy banking systems render a large percentage their populations unbanked, while mobile telephony has enjoyed huge penetration. Mobile phones play a central role in peoples’ lives, creating higher levels of trust in mobile services than elsewhere.

Secondly, regulators in these economies tend to be pragmatic, with an approach that enables financial access. This combination creates a fertile environment for the formation of formidable mobile financial services businesses that can quickly grow from concept to profitability.

We believe there is significant potential for earnings growth, driven predominantly by margin expansion. But, long term, the true value of these businesses lies in their payment and transaction ecosystems, in which once established, there is almost no limit to the auxiliary services that can be added, including loans, insurance products, merchant, utility and salary payments, and even investment services – all of which usually come with very high margins. Current levels of earnings are therefore well below what we believe to be normal.

M-Pesa is a great example of this dynamic. In 2012, traditional person-to-person transfers accounted for 95% of revenue. By 2018, this had dropped to 74% as M-Pesa had added other high-margin payment services.

Alipay, valued at $150bn, shows the remarkable product proliferation potential with a payments platform and indicates that MM businesses in frontier markets still have significant runway for growth. What excites us is that these businesses tend to trade on much lower multiples than developed and even emerging market peers.

One of the reasons mobile money businesses trade at discounts in frontier markets is that they are not listed separately. The only way an investor can access such a business is by owning a parent company, usually a telecoms company or bank, which typically trade on lower multiples. These fledgling businesses are just a small part of current earnings, so often very little attention is paid to understanding the quality of these earnings.