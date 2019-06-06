Digital disruptors: these are the threats and challenges in SA fintech

Digital disruptors are rapidly changing numerous sectors the world over – and SA is no exception. Even though local industries are being challenged at a slower pace, there have been groundbreaking innovations in recent years. That is noteworthy, given the subdued macroeconomic environment.

As a bank that prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation, RMB was keen to understand the pace and nature of change being wrought by digital disruptors – and, after engaging more than 100 players in this area, it was pleasantly surprised. Savvy consumers are now more adept at using new technologies, and with that shift has come a greater demand for efficient yet affordable products and services.

New capabilities such as blockchain technology, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are now shaping financial services, the insurance industry and related legal fields.

RMB places itself in a position to use these developments to better serve its clients.

In brief:

Blockchain technology can dramatically change financial services and legal transactions by cutting out the middleman and red tape, thus saving costs in a manner that had not been envisaged before.

A growing number of companies are using data analytics for a range of functions, including selecting stock options.

AI and machine learning are being deployed in a range of fields, including what’s now defined as “regtech”, or regulatory technology. Instances where regtech is already being used include the implementation of Know Your Customer rules, saving much time and money; and in getting consumers to comply with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

“Insurtech” is a broad term referring to innovations that are disrupting current insurance industry models. Existing models use broad actuarial tables to assign policyseekers to a risk category. That ultimately results in some customers paying more than they should, because only basic data is used to make the determination. But with the greater use of data collected from technologies such as GPS and activity trackers, risk profiling can be more nuanced. Last year, a new player in South African insurtech became the first insurance startup to be accepted into Google’s Launchpad accelerator. It uses an app to tailor quotes for new customers – photos of items to be covered are identified by an AI system and quotes for premiums are sent back to customers for acceptance. It is underwritten and reinsured by established companies.

But it is perhaps to be expected that the largest numbers of startups are in fintech businesses (a hybrid of financial services and technology) and they are rapidly entrenching themselves in numerous aspects of our lives. Through simpler and cheaper services, they are driving financial inclusion at an unprecedented pace.

In SA, the most disruption has occurred in retail banking, but investment banking and capital markets are also vulnerable to threats from the newcomers. The relative sophistication of the local financial services industry does not make it immune to the threats posed by fintech startups.

However, if the innovations created by these startups are seen as opportunities rather than threats, the sector will be better positioned to identify areas for collaboration with the new players. Last year, the South African Reserve Bank released its Project Khokha report. Project Khokha was a simulated use of distributed ledger technology or blockchain technology in the South African banking system to test the resilience of the system. A fintech unit that was established in 2017 is examining the new technology’s strategic and regulatory implications for the country.

RMB’s own study has yielded some fascinating insights. At the heart of the fintech ecosystem are startups run by entrepreneurs who seek to disrupt traditional financial services. The study found that most entrepreneurs are tackling retail payments and remittances. Through innovation they are addressing the need for greater financial inclusion of people in rural and underserved areas; providing basic banking to previously unbanked consumers; and making payments and money transfers simpler with lower fees. By providing simpler, faster and more digitised options in retail banking, they are tackling a real burden for consumers.

The entrepreneurs behind the fintechs themselves make for interesting case studies. Many had built their products or services with a team of two to five people. In most cases, the startups were bootstrapped (building a company without any official funding cycles). However, the more mature businesses were looking for a strategic partner, a bank or large corporation to scale up their operations.

For instance, through the use of an app-based service, foreigners living in SA can send money abroad. Set up in response to the high cost of international money transfers to and within Africa, the service now operates in 10 countries. Retail cash points are used to send money to mobile wallets and it has about 1,000 agents in local communities marketing the product.

There are already collaborations between fintechs and banks on open banking platforms where banks contribute their expertise in security, authentication and compliance and the fintechs develop customer-focused solutions. This kind of tie-up ensures that customers enjoy personalised banking under the protection of the banking industry while banks gain access to new revenue streams.

One of the more celebrated players in this turf was acquired by Visa in 2011 for $110m and is one of the largest providers of mobile financial services in the world, operating in more than 34 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Offering mobile financial services to unbanked and under-banked mobile subscribers – including person-to-person payments, bill payments, wireless airtime top-ups, and ticketing – it illustrates the strides made in the sector.