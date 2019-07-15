Copyright bill gives SA creators their due

The opening line of the article reads: “About R12bn of SA’s exports could lose preferential access to US markets if a lobby group convinces the Donald Trump administration to withdraw SA’s trade status should the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill be passed into law in its current form.” The key words in this opening line are“could” and “if”. The fact is this threat is very unlikely. .

First of all, it is important to note that the Trump administration has rebuffed repeated attempts by the same US-based movie and entertainment industry association (the “IIPA”) to threaten sanctions on SA over the Copyright Amendment Bill. The latest example is the absence of any complaint about the bill in the annual “Special 301” report on intellectual property by the US trade representative.

Legally, any sanctions for an intellectual property matter must first be listed in the annual “Special 301” report as a “Priority Foreign Country”. The IIPA asked for such a listing of SA in 2019, but the country was not even listed on the lowest level of concern in the report.

Even if SA were listed, the likelihood of being sanctioned by the US for a copyright law policy dispute is very low. Outside of the recent sanctions on China, no World Trade Organisation (WTO) member has been sanctioned by the US for an intellectual property dispute. The reason is that the WTO prohibits the use of sanctions for intellectual property policies that do not violate the main international law treaty in this area — the WTO’s agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). Fair rights, which the US has had in its law since the 1970s, do not violate TRIPS.

The article also states that IIPA has submitted a request that the US government review the eligibility of SA as a generalised system of preferences (GSP) beneficiary developing country. It argues that the enactment of the bill will result in SA becoming noncompliant with the GSP programme. But WTO decisions have held that countries cannot remove GSP benefits for policies that do not themselves violate international treaties in the subject area. And fair use does not violate international law. So the US can’t sanction SA for adopting fair use.

Trump, of course, is known to ignore the WTO and sanction foreign countries over Twitter late at night — like when they involve China trade imbalances or immigration from Mexico. Are we really to believe that adopting the same fair-use rights the US already has is going to rise to this level in Trump’s Twitter feed? It is a risk. But a small one.