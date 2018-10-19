Shambolic Copyright Amendment Bill will favour Google and its ilk

The bill does not reflect a well-considered, balanced view of interests concerning copyright protection and suggests a lack of understanding of the rationale for copyright protection. Moreover, it amply demonstrates that there is no culture of accountability at the department, and the portfolio committee (and, by extension, parliament) appears to be failing to hold those responsible for demonstrable incompetence — and possibly reckless and damaging actions — accountable.

For example, it is proposed that, in relation to the exceptions to copyright infringement, SA departs from our current system of “fair dealing” and that we adopt the US system of “fair use”. Both the department and the committee realise that this would be a significant policy shift, which probably has far-reaching unintended consequences, but this has not prompted them to reconsider the proposed amendments.

If one were to ask why there appears to be undue haste in seeking to pass the bill without regard to proper consultation or impact assessments, the answer could be provided by drawing on an old notion credited to the Roman orator and statesman Cicero. In evaluating a policy change, we would be well served to ask a question Cicero said should be asked about all crime: “Cui bono?” In other words, who stands to benefit from what is proposed? Has an outside interest captured the department’s (and the committee’s) agenda?

Rather curiously, a group of foreigners appears to have been influential in the passage of the bill and wastes no opportunity in championing its supposed virtues. A good example of the attempts to convince us about the superiority of the system of fair use is that of Sean Flynn, a professor at the American University Washington College of Law in Washington DC, with his article published in 2017 in Business Day. Why would an American academic be so interested in proposed SA legislation? Are there no fertile avenues left in US law that could occupy the minds of US academics?

If it is any consolation, we are not the only country being urged to jettison fair dealing in favour of fair use. It seems that “sponsored research” is the way to go, even in places such as New Zealand. In 2018 Deloitte in New Zealand produced a report aimed at convincing the New Zealand government to move to a fair-use system. The commissioning party of the Deloitte report is a big clue as to the identity of at least one party that seeks to get more jurisdictions to move to a fair-use system: Google. It spares no expenses in doing so.

Unsurprisingly, we have also seen Google sharing a platform with the department. Yes, you’ve guessed it: a fair-use system is more beneficial to Google, especially in relation to its services, such as YouTube. Fair use would give it greater room to erode the protection copyright owners have at present and increase its bargaining power over African artists and creators.

In contrast to what is being proposed in SA, the EU has, finally, awoken to the insidious practices of companies such as Google. The EU is proposing to impose greater obligations on such service providers to prevent copyright infringements.

Intellectual property rights serve to incentivise innovation and creativity, which is of fundamental importance if we are to grow our economy in the modern era.