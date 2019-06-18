MMUSI MAIMANE: Where the DA rules, 15-million citizens are simply better off

First, while we firmly believe in the sacrosanct separation of party and state, this cannot mean that we only see our elected public representatives after five years in government. In our proportional representation system we have a contract with voters to deliver on our party’s manifesto. This means constantly monitoring our governments to ensure that this happens.

Second, we uphold the principle of a fit-for-purpose government. Our governments are not there to reward activism or to dispense patronage, and we abhor the notion of “cadre deployment” — the original sin of state capture. We follow a thorough selection process to ensure all those elected are able to serve in government.

And third, we believe in accountability. For this reason we assess the performance of all public representatives annually, including those who hold executive office. We have established mechanisms that review and remove bad councilors, MPLs and MPs. This makes the DA unique in the SA context.

These are the principles that ensure we hold up our end of the contract with our voters. And never before has this been more important. Three years ago the DA governed for about 6-million people through various provincial, metro and municipal governments. Today that number has almost trebled. About 15-million people wake up every day under a DA-led government, some of which operate under complex coalition arrangements. This places not only a heavy responsibility on the party, it also affords us a precious opportunity to demonstrate what we’re capable of.

Our model of good governance has seen us turn a deficit of more than R1bn in the Tshwane metro into an operating surplus within two years. It has seen the Western Cape achieve a broad unemployment rate that is a full 15 percentage points lower than the national average. And it has seen the Johannesburg metro create 119,000 jobs in 2018, compared with the 200,000 jobs lost by the previous administration over its five-year term.

Heading towards 2021 it is crucial that we are able to replicate and uphold this model of good governance across all DA-led governments through proper oversight, support, mentorship and an application of the lessons we have learnt. This is why we took the decision to bolster our governance unit by assigning the most experienced, most qualified person in our party structures to head it up.

In October, James Selfe will step down as the chair of the DA’s federal executive, a position he has held since 2000, to take up a new role as the chair of the party’s governance unit. His appointment to this new position reflects the importance of efficient and accountable governance to the future prospects of both our party and our country.

His responsibilities will include mentoring DA executive mayors, in line with the values of our party, and providing oversight over the programme of delivery in all DA-led governments. He will meet regularly with DA mayors and caucuses to provide mentorship as well as trouble-shoot issues in these governments.