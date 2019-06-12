GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The depth of the DA’s problems
Mmusi Maimane’s meteoric rise has not been mirrored by his party, and organisational culture is like molasses — changing it will take time
There are two ways to understand any organisation’s condition. The first is by evaluating those outcomes for which it is responsible, and whether or not it has achieved them. The second, by far the more complex, is by evaluating the culture that defines it.
These two things are not mutually exclusive. Outcomes are essential. In the case of the DA, the two primary outcomes are fairly obvious: electoral growth and excellent service delivery. They are the same outcomes that, ultimately, determine the fate of any political party. Gauging whether or not they have been achieved is a relatively quantifiable exercise and, understanding why involves an interrogation of such things as strategy and tactics.
Organisational culture, however, is no less important, but much harder to pin down. It is essentially the internal zeitgeist that defines a political party. And it is not necessarily determined by what is written on paper; rather, it exists between the lines. It is shaped by the people that comprise an organisation and, in turn, defined by the less formal values, attitudes and behaviours they practice. Many people underestimate the power of organisational culture, but it can be all-determining. Without leadership, good candidate selection and the right incentives, it takes on a life of its own. When this happens, soon enough, it will come to determine any organisation’s outcomes.
The DA’s organisational culture
Very little is known about the DA’s organisational culture. Unlike the ANC, for which the relationships and personalities that determine internal power are constantly mapped and remapped — even if only by way of speculation — the DA seems to be of little interest. Few commentators can say how power is structured inside the DA, how decisions are arrived at, and how they are received and implemented by the party machinery.
On the other hand, the DA itself understands very well the critical relationship between these two things. In response to a poor election result, the party has initiated a review of its performance. You can be sure it will investigate both.
So, it is worth looking at some of the internal forces at play in the party. They provide the backdrop for the DA’s condition and, understanding them, sheds some light on how and why the party behaves the way it does.
The first thing to understand is that no organisational culture changes instantaneously. It is less mercury and more molasses. Shaping it takes time, and you never get it perfect. It can be moulded into a particular form but even if you succeed, it will always only resemble the design you want, it will never absolutely fit it. There are, however, key moments, which in and of themselves can have a profound effect.
Typically, and over time, organisations tend to be defined in response to the character of their leader. The election of a leader is not just an immensely powerful formal influence, but an equally powerful informal one too. One moment in particular then — the election of DA leader Mmusi Maimane in 2015 — would seem to have functioned like a tipping point of sorts, in terms of the DA’s organisational culture. What were the more informal forces at play, when Maimane was elected?
Four particular informal factors are worth identifying:
- The majority Maimane was elected by.
- That which was implicitly rejected by the DA in his election.
- The manner in which the party machinery ensured he was elected.
- The metaphor he represented.
Let us move through each of these.
Maimane’s super-majority
Maimane won the leadership with 88.9% of the vote. That is an abnormally large victory margin for any political party. History suggests it is not healthy. In the DA’s case, it meant any internal alternative to Maimane was eradicated. Absolute power is dangerous for many reasons, one is that is leads to uniformity of thought, and that is difficult to counter when the organisation in question has, almost absolutely, bound itself to the leader in this way. Donald Trump once boasted he could shoot someone and would still be elected. In 2015, the same was true of Maimane.
So total was Maimane’s victory, to this day there exists no outstanding alternative or counterweight to him. And that does not necessarily mean a particular individual, but even a school of thought. It is true that there is much discontent in the DA, but it is no more coherent or organised than the problem it is responding to — Maimane’s own seemingly ideological ambivalence and strategic confusion.
The DA cannot have an honest conversation about its leader. It has tethered itself absolutely to one individual at the expense of internal balance
This point is difficult to understand in the binary world of SA politics, where internal difference is automatically assumed to be some factional attempt to usurp power. In needn’t manifest like this. In a healthy political party, it is almost essential there exist internally some check or balance on power. In other words, the value the DA adds to SA democracy externally, should ideally be mirrored inside the party and by those who seek to uphold and protect its mandate.
However, the DA today is more a vacuum than a healthy balance of forces. This manifests as a permanent contradiction: a lack of strategic direction, as epitomised by the leader, but absolute faith in that leader to provide strategic direction. In response, the broader, core party leadership is forced to take on responsibilities far beyond the scope of their formal duties. The vacuum must be filled. The leader becomes detached from the party’s performance, and problems are laid elsewhere, primarily on the shoulders of those who form the broader party leadership.
As a result, the DA cannot have an honest conversation about its leader. It has tethered itself absolutely to one individual at the expense of internal balance.
What the DA rejected in electing Maimane
Wilmot James stood against Maimane in 2015. He was, in many ways, the polar opposite of Maimane. He was not charismatic in the way Maimane was, but he was an intellectual. Deeply invested in ideas and principle, he fashioned his campaign around staying true to the DA’s political philosophy. Maimane made principled error after error during his campaign. It is telling, in retrospect, that none of this made the slightest difference to the outcome. Not a single DA delegate was swayed by his poor understanding of the bill of human rights, for example, which he suggested could be put to the popular vote.
Maimane’s dominance came down to two factors. First, he was seen as the embodiment of an internal myth, introduced and augmented inside the party by former leader Helen Zille, of the “black leader”, as the final and ultimate test of the transition from minority to majority party. This millenarian narrative had it that the DA’s ability to break into the black electorate would be fundamentally altered by the election of a black leader. It was a concession to racial essentialism, but it had become Biblical in how fervently it was believed. To this day, there are many in the DA who subscribe to the view that only a black leader can win over black voters (or a coloured leader, coloured voters, and so on).
The second factor was Maimane’s charisma. It is perhaps his greatest asset. Although it was not underpinned by any deep understanding of the DA’s cause, its history or by any innate political nous, it was all-determining. Maimane was a showman. And he was black. And these two things were deemed all-important. With time, they came to be all that mattered.
The DA became an anti-intellectual bureaucracy. Innovation and originality vanished and in their place a grand monolithic machine would, everyday, identify where the current affairs fence ran
The party stopped producing policy, or weekly position papers, its statements came to mirror popular public sentiment entirely (as determined by internal polling) and tough, complex issues — such as BEE, the minimum wage or freedom of speech — were suppressed or hedged, as clichés and platitudes, rather than conviction or purpose, came to define the party’s lexicon.
Much of this had its roots in Zille’s tenure. But, under Maimane, it was exacerbated. The core of the party’s intellectual infrastructure, both human and material, was stripped away or denuded of its worth. Many thinkers left the party. Many inexperienced or intellectually ill-equipped people were placed in highly influential positions. Many populists, publicly, were chosen to represent the party. Eventually, the DA became positively anti-intellectual; it actually demonstrated disdain for those ideas that might require some political capital be spent for the sake of principle or merely because they were complex. And, unable to understand complex ideas with any clarity, ideas themselves became experienced as “enemies”.
All that mattered was the message as determined by public sentiment. The DA became an anti-intellectual bureaucracy. Innovation and originality vanished and in their place a grand monolithic machine would, everyday, identify where the current affairs fence ran, and how best to position the party exactly on it.
The long-term consequence of this is that the DA has become entirely reactive. It cannot pre-empt or define debate on its own terms. It cannot set the ideas agenda. And so, slowly but steadily, it is being sucked ever deeper into the ANC’s hegemonic universe, as opposed to both resisting and countering it.
Maimane’s election and the machine
The 2015 election of Maimane was the product of a carefully orchestrated political path, that saw him rise from nowhere in 2011 to Johannesburg mayoral candidate, then national spokesperson, then Gauteng premier candidate, then parliamentary leader, and then, just four years later, to the federal leadership. It took Tony Leon 20 years, from when he first joined the Progressive Party in 1974, to being elected leader of the Democratic Party in 1994, to cover the same distance. And that was a far smaller set of organisations.
For each of these campaigns, the party machinery would line up behind Maimane. He would have the best speech writers, event organisers, media officers, marketers and administrative staff. That was just as true of internal campaigns as it was external ones. The thinking was: whatever Maimane’s shortcomings when it came to substance and argument, they could be supplemented by the machine.
The lesson inherent to this, one that has also become inculcated into the party’s organisational culture, is that public representatives exist to be no more than the face of the party, to be directed in whatever direction the machine deems fit.
In the years to come, the DA would be become almost entirely reliant on the party machine, in much the same way Maimane was. Ideally, these two component parts of the DA — the public representatives and the staff — should work hand in glove. But control slowly became almost entirely consolidated in the machine. Partly, this was an understandable response to the vacuum Maimane created. But, more importantly, it was the inevitable consequence of his elevation. Soon, strategy, tactics, communication, policy, everything rested generally in the hands of the machine. The national caucus became an extension of Maimane’s political disposition: the front for a behind-the-scenes bureaucracy that was all-determining.
Politically, the party has lost a more organic edge. It has become both intellectually compliant and formalistic, as externally it now mirrors the (necessary and important) internal machine.
The Maimane metaphor
Maimane’s story has two core elements to it. The first is his particular history: a former ANC supporter, with a particular affinity for Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela; he transitioned first to COPE, for which he voted in 2009, then the DA. Second, he was black — both of these characteristics he would put great emphasis on from 2011 to 2015. In the 2014 election, supplemented by Zille, the ANC of old was excused of all sins in the face of Jacob Zuma.
Mbeki and Mandela were represented as the golden age of delivery, and Zuma as the great destroyer of the SA dream. Maimane was the metaphor for electoral growth under this tyranny. He could speak with authenticity to those ANC voters alienated from the party by both playing the ANC off against itself and, the thinking was, as a black DA leader, offer them evidence that the DA was now “transformed”.
The party, bound irrevocably to Maimane and who was elected more for the tactical advantage he represented at a certain time than any innate leadership ability, has been left with a leader who only knows one tune, while the ANC has moved on
But all of this came at a great cost. It was a strategic oversight on a grander level still. While his election in 2016 helped supplement what the DA had done under Zille up to that point and, in the short term, it paid off, as the DA won a range of new metropolitan governments. It grew, as it had done in 2014. But it all hinged on Zuma. The DA had built him up as the embodiment of evil at the expense of all else. And, when he left, the DA was left empty-handed. It had no discernible way of distinguishing itself from the ANC without Zuma, and so it was unable to arrest the ANC’s recovery under Cyril Ramaphosa or, indeed, to continue its own growth.
The Maimane metaphor had served the DA well but, in this new world, it was now adrift, directionless and without any proper meaning or purpose. It took time but many minority voters eventually felt so detached from the DA’s nebulous, “ANC-lite” reputation, they left in 2019. Many others stayed away. Under Zuma, they could see the value of Maimane. Without Zuma, they could not. But, there was no alternative to him. The party, bound irrevocably to Maimane and who was elected more for the tactical advantage he represented at a certain time than any innate leadership ability, has been left with a leader who only knows one tune, while the ANC has moved on.
The DA is currently trying to desperately unlearn the binary mantra that it has taught itself — of a “good” and “bad” ANC, the two separated only by issues of clean governance and the eradication of corruption — but it is very well ingrained.
Conclusion
Each of these things represents a particular kind of problem on its own, but together, they are devastating and have served, to a large degree, to neuter the DA. They have created an internal environment that is best described as a vacuum, one that is contained by a party machinery that has developed into an overly complex and prescriptive bureaucracy, and yet which cannot be countered because the teleological idea that Maimane represents the DA’s future has captured all-comers, at the expense of any alternative.
As for Maimane himself, he was a metaphor for a certain time and place, but now he is out of sync in a political environment that has developed beyond him. The DA should never have presented itself as a better version of the ANC but, regardless, that particular tactic is now worthless. The party needs to be able to distinguish itself not in terms of the moral worth of its leader, but with better ideas that capture hearts and minds. That is something Maimane does not do.
More to the point, it needs to refashion an organisational culture that has come to mirror Maimane himself. To turn that around is going to require an immense and sustained effort that will require much time and focus. It is hard to imagine any scenario in which it is possible at all under Maimane. You can replace those people around him, but he is the vacuum at the heart of the DA. It is a by-product not just of his personality but the very way in the which the DA has turned leadership itself, into a short-term electoral tactic.
• Van Onselen is the head of politics and governance at the SA Institute of Race Relations.