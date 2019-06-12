GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The depth of the DA’s problems

There are two ways to understand any organisation’s condition. The first is by evaluating those outcomes for which it is responsible, and whether or not it has achieved them. The second, by far the more complex, is by evaluating the culture that defines it.

These two things are not mutually exclusive. Outcomes are essential. In the case of the DA, the two primary outcomes are fairly obvious: electoral growth and excellent service delivery. They are the same outcomes that, ultimately, determine the fate of any political party. Gauging whether or not they have been achieved is a relatively quantifiable exercise and, understanding why involves an interrogation of such things as strategy and tactics.

Organisational culture, however, is no less important, but much harder to pin down. It is essentially the internal zeitgeist that defines a political party. And it is not necessarily determined by what is written on paper; rather, it exists between the lines. It is shaped by the people that comprise an organisation and, in turn, defined by the less formal values, attitudes and behaviours they practice. Many people underestimate the power of organisational culture, but it can be all-determining. Without leadership, good candidate selection and the right incentives, it takes on a life of its own. When this happens, soon enough, it will come to determine any organisation’s outcomes.

The DA’s organisational culture

Very little is known about the DA’s organisational culture. Unlike the ANC, for which the relationships and personalities that determine internal power are constantly mapped and remapped — even if only by way of speculation — the DA seems to be of little interest. Few commentators can say how power is structured inside the DA, how decisions are arrived at, and how they are received and implemented by the party machinery.

On the other hand, the DA itself understands very well the critical relationship between these two things. In response to a poor election result, the party has initiated a review of its performance. You can be sure it will investigate both.

So, it is worth looking at some of the internal forces at play in the party. They provide the backdrop for the DA’s condition and, understanding them, sheds some light on how and why the party behaves the way it does.

The first thing to understand is that no organisational culture changes instantaneously. It is less mercury and more molasses. Shaping it takes time, and you never get it perfect. It can be moulded into a particular form but even if you succeed, it will always only resemble the design you want, it will never absolutely fit it. There are, however, key moments, which in and of themselves can have a profound effect.

Typically, and over time, organisations tend to be defined in response to the character of their leader. The election of a leader is not just an immensely powerful formal influence, but an equally powerful informal one too. One moment in particular then — the election of DA leader Mmusi Maimane in 2015 — would seem to have functioned like a tipping point of sorts, in terms of the DA’s organisational culture. What were the more informal forces at play, when Maimane was elected?

Four particular informal factors are worth identifying:

The majority Maimane was elected by.

That which was implicitly rejected by the DA in his election.

The manner in which the party machinery ensured he was elected.

The metaphor he represented.

Let us move through each of these.

Maimane’s super-majority

Maimane won the leadership with 88.9% of the vote. That is an abnormally large victory margin for any political party. History suggests it is not healthy. In the DA’s case, it meant any internal alternative to Maimane was eradicated. Absolute power is dangerous for many reasons, one is that is leads to uniformity of thought, and that is difficult to counter when the organisation in question has, almost absolutely, bound itself to the leader in this way. Donald Trump once boasted he could shoot someone and would still be elected. In 2015, the same was true of Maimane.

So total was Maimane’s victory, to this day there exists no outstanding alternative or counterweight to him. And that does not necessarily mean a particular individual, but even a school of thought. It is true that there is much discontent in the DA, but it is no more coherent or organised than the problem it is responding to — Maimane’s own seemingly ideological ambivalence and strategic confusion.