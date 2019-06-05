MOELETSI MBEKI: African governments can learn lessons from Asia’s industrialisation

South Korea’s new ambassador to SA, Jong-Dae Park, recently published a seminal study on how South Korea industrialised and what Africa can learn from his country about how to drive economic development.

He makes the important point that economic development is the result of the people and the government working “conscientiously” with a common purpose.

“So the real question lies in the intent of sub-Saharan African nations. How much do African leaders, elites and the general public want to see change? What is the thinking of political leaders and are they really prioritising national development, or are they more interested in amassing wealth for themselves and simply staying in power as long as they can?” Park asks.

These simple questions go to the heart of sub-Saharan Africa’s development challenge: poor and selfish political leadership. The last time African leaders had a common purpose with the mass of the people of Africa was in the 1950s and 1960s during the struggle against colonialism. Since independence, Africa’s leaders have focused on self-enrichment through exploitation of political office. This has resulted in the huge development gap appearing between African countries and East Asian and Southeast Asian countries during the past 50 years.

Africa has a huge endowment of natural resources, but African governments have failed to manage their exploitation so it benefits their countries and people. African economies are thus dominated by primary product-producing enclaves created by foreign resource companies whose products they export to the outside world in an unprocessed state. These have minimal linkages to the domestic economies beyond payment of royalties and other taxes. For example, all their production equipment, from oil rigs to tractors to computers, is imported from outside Africa. These enclaves also contribute to environmental disasters, for example in the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

Park describes the roles played by Asian governments as the following: “1. The restructuring of agriculture as highly labour-intensive household farming to maximise output alongside land ownership reform that provided land for small farmers; 2. Using the proceeds from surpluses in agriculture to build an export-oriented manufacturing sector; and 3. Intervening in the financial sector to direct capital towards the small-farming and export-oriented manufacturing sector.”