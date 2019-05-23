MXOLISI MGOJO: Mining sector steadily making progress in addressing president’s challenges

Where commercial opportunities exist, value addition is taking place. As with the lost decade in mining competitiveness, so have the beneficiation sectors suffered. Policy and regulatory uncertainty, rapid increases in electricity costs and the uncertainty of electricity prices and supply have materially curtailed competitiveness and future investment. With a focus on a globally competitive beneficiation and manufacturing, sector investment will materially flow.

Seventh is safety and health. We are fully committed to the goal of zero harm. Significant progress has been made over the past 25 years, with an 88% reduction in fatalities in the sector and lowering workers’ exposure to occupational hazards. Work on this front continues at every operation, every day.

The president’s eight challenge was for us to provide internships and job experience opportunities for young people, and business opportunities for small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs). Remarkable work has been done in empowering small and other emerging business as suppliers to the industry over the past 15 years. We continue to implement measures to expand opportunities for SMMEs, focusing on skills development and education.

Ninth, the president challenges us to create opportunities for young women. We have come a long way since 1994, with more than 50,000 women, some 13% of the workforce, now holding mining jobs in the industry. But we acknowledge that the patriarchal legacy of the industry persists in many cases. The challenge is not only in numbers, but also in ensuring that our operations are places where women can work comfortably and feel safe.

The tenth challenge is to make workers shareholders, and bring them on to our boards. Mining companies have been leaders in developing employee share ownership plans. No other sector compares. Although there have been some notable achievements and successes, market volatility has often overshadowed lucrative outcomes for employees.

In principle, sharing with employees a stake in our companies must be worthwhile, and employee board membership is a sign of a well-developed mature relationship with employees’ representatives, something the industry can aspire towards.

We take very seriously the challenges that have been presented to us as an industry. In this same constructive spirit we would also like to challenge the president — to work with the industry and other partners to improve the sector’s competitiveness. If we can do this together, we can achieve the real economic and transformational potential of mining.

• Mgojo is president of the Minerals Council SA and CEO of Exxaro. This is an excerpt from his address at the organisation’s 129th annual general meeting.