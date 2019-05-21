De Beers’s rough diamond sales fall further

De Beers’s sales of $415m from its fourth sale of the year were by far the lowest for a May event since the largest producer of rough diamonds by value first released sales data in 2016.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, has 10 sales events called sights every year when a handpicked group of about 80 buyers collect their diamonds from the Botswana capital Gaborone.

In the latest data, De Beers noted it had realised $415m from its sights and auctions of rough diamonds, which was well below the previous low of $522m realised in the May sales of 2017 and nowhere close to the $636m high achieved in 2016.

“Cycle four saw lower rough diamond sales against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, and as we enter a seasonally slower period for the industry with Indian factories closing temporarily for the traditional holiday period,” said CEO Bruce Cleaver.

India is the largest source of rough diamond demand, particularly for smaller diamonds, which are cut and polished in the country.

The global diamond market has experienced slowing demand for smaller diamonds, which make up the bulk of diamond mines’ production.

“Liquidity is tight, as Indian credit lines declined after the March 31 fiscal year-end. Manufacturers reduced rough purchases in the first quarter, hoping to ease liquidity concerns by depleting polished stock,” diamond market specialist Rapaport said earlier in May.

“Combined rough sales by De Beers and Alrosa dropped 19% by volume and an estimated 30% by value in the first quarter,” it said.

Year-to-date sales by De Beers now total $1.99bn compared with more than $2.3bn in the same period in the previous two years and $2.46bn in 2016.