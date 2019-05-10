Efficacious handling of land reform the long-term solution for lasting peace

At no other time since the birth of the democratic dispensation in 1994 has the land question become such a defining feature of national elections. In a bid to win the hearts and minds of the electorate political parties upped the tempo of their election drive as May 8 drew nearer.

While land reform featured prominently in the manifestos of several political parties, not much detail was provided on how they plan to improve land reform and deal with the current challenges. While the importance of the elections cannot be exaggerated, it is equally important to emphasise the exigency of dealing with the current trends besetting the land reform programme.

The challenges that continue to hamper land reform projects have been well documented. It will be a sad day for SA and an indictment of all of us — government, industry and private sector, communities, nongovernment and nonprofit organisations, politicians as well as other roleplayers — if we get too preoccupied with policy, constitutional and other legislative changes but fail to urgently tackle these challenges.

The hope that SA needs is not in campaign speeches and promises, but in the implementation of solutions that will genuinely improve the livelihood of people, to show that the government is serious about alleviating the plight of the people whose lives have been grossly affected by the inability to provide practical solutions to issues around land reform, poverty, unemployment and overall economic participation.