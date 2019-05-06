This is what SA Inc says Cyril Ramaphosa should do to help SA’s economy

SA business leaders are in harmony on what the country needs after this week’s elections.

Reinvigorating the economy leads the agenda on what Cyril Ramaphosa, the favourite to retain the presidency, must tackle once taking office. To get there, he will have to prosecute those accused of plundering the government, fix state-owned companies and cut debt, among others.

Here’s a suggested to-do list by top CEOs, business lobby groups and economists on what could get growth going: